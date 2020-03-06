Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law on Friday issued non bailable warrants of Nasir Mehmood Butt, a close aide of former premier Nawaz Sharif and the man behind judge video scandal, in a triple murder case.

The warrants were issued by Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shahid Zamir, the judge of Model Court, in response to a petition filed by Malik Israr Ul Haq Advocate, the complainant of a triple murder case occurred in 1996.

Meanwhile, Malik Israr Ul Haq Advocate, the complainant, appeared before the court and nominated Malik Waheed Anjum as his legal counsel. Malik Waheed Anjum submitted his attorney with the court.

Arguing before the court, Javed Iqbal Bhatti, the prosecutor, argued before the court that accused Nasir Mehmood Butt is involved in triple murder case and the police investigators have declared him innocent without any proper investigation and lawful reason.

He added a court of law has also declared him as absconder in the triple murder case.

He pleaded the court to issue summon to the alleged killer-cum-absconder.

After completion of arguments of production, ASJ Shahid Zamir issued non bailable warrants of Nasir Mehmood Butt, who is in London on self-claimed exile.