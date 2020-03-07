Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Duchess of Sussex showcased a makeup look worthy of the red carpet as she joined Prince Harry at the Endeavour Awards recently. London based makeup artist Laura Kay noted Meghan used a classic combination of a darker lip, contoured cheeks and ‘A-list brow’ to create a show stopping look.

The royal enhanced her radiant complexion with a £950 Victoria Beckham dress in a stunning shade of azure blue. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked happier than ever as they arrived at the annual Endeavour Fund in London. And it’s safe to say all eyes were on Meghan, thanks to her stunning turquoise ensemble by Victoria Beckham! Inspired by the simplicity of a T-shirt, this number offers a new approach to one of the brand’s signature silhouettes.

It’s created in the most beautiful shade of blue with short sleeves and a midi length to flatter and elongate the figure. What more could you want?