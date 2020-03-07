Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to different steps to further improve the law & order situation in the province. In this regard, he chaired a meeting at his office on Friday in which decision was made to make recruitment on 10633 approved vacant posts in the police department.

The Chief Minister also gave in-principle approval of recruitment on more than ten thousand new posts in the police department. Approval of purchasing 548 vehicles for patrolling and operational affairs was given as well. The Chief Minister said that funds would be provided for the repair of old vehicles. 45 under construction police station buildings would be completed this year and new buildings of 101 police stations would be constructed as well.

State land would be transferred to the police department soon for this purpose. The Chief Minister added that 48.5 billion rupees would be provided in phases to improve the capacity of the police department and to overcome the lack of resources. In the first phase, around 5.5 billion rupees would be given to the police.

The Chief Minister said that sacrifices rendered by the police for maintaining law & order were praiseworthy and announced that resources would be linked with performance. He said, latest communication equipment and transport would also be provided to police. The Chief Minister directed that foolproof mechanism be devised for merit-based recruitment in police department. He said ongoing 45 development schemes of the police department would be completed as soon as possible and 6 billion rupees would be provided in phases for ongoing schemes. Similarly, 7.75 billion rupees would be spent in phases for new development projects of the police department, he added. IG Police Shoaib Dastagir briefed about the financial matter, available resources and departmental needs.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Muhammad Taimoor Khan, Ansar Majeed Khan, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others also attended the meeting.

Also, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting of the Executive Council of southern Punjab province at his office on Friday and reviewed matters relating to the establishment of southern Punjab Secretariat. The participants presented their proposals about Southern Punjab Province and the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat. The meeting agreed to operationalize southern Punjab secretariat soon and also agreed to continue their consultations about it.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat would be the first step towards the province adding that decision would be made in accordance with the interests of the people of southern Punjab. The establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat would be made at every cost. He added that the Punjab Government had allocated funds for southern Punjab Secretariat and all administrative preparations were complete. The problems of the people would be solved at the grassroots after the establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat, he added.

The Chief Minister pointed out 35 per cent development funds had been allocated for Southern Punjab in the current financial year and this budget could not be utilized for any other purpose. He reiterated that funds meant for southern Punjab would only be utilized for public welfare there and the mandate given to the PTI by the people of Southern Punjab would be fully honoured. He regretted that the past governments deceived the Southern Punjab people through political jugglery and former rulers promoted their politics in the name of Southern Punjab Province. All the participants had presented positive proposals and final recommendations would be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan after reviewing political, administrative and constitutional aspects, concluded the Chief Minister. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat would give relief to the people and public problems would be solved at the local level along with improving the governance.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of State for Housing Shabir Ali, Provincial Ministers Mohsin Laghari, Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Samiullah Ch., Shaukat Ali Laleka, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, MNAs including Muhammad Farooq-e-Azam, Syed Fakhar Imam, Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Tahir Iqbal, Niaz Ahmad Jhakar, Aamir Talal Gopang, Advisor to CM Abdul Hye Dasti, Chairman Executive Council Tahir Bashir Cheema, MPAs including Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa, Sahibzada Muhammad Ghazeen Abbasi, former MNA Meena Leghari, former MPA Sardar Ali Raza Dreshak, Chief Secretary, IG Police, SMBR and others also attended the meeting.

COMPREHENSIVE POLICY FORMULATED TO PROMOTE INVESTMENT AND TOURISM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired meeting at his office about the promotion of tourism and investment opportunities in the province as well as progress made on development projects at Fort Munro.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said a comprehensive policy of investment and tourism promotion had been formulated as both were interlinked and tourism-promotion also helped in increasing investment. He said the law and order situation was much better and there were ample investment opportunities in the tourism sector. He assured that more facilities would be given to investors in the tourism sector.

The Chief Minister directed to early prepare master plan of Fort Munro adding that Fort Munro would be made a model tourist-spot and its historic fort would be made an attractive spot for the tourists. Immediate steps would be taken for setting up museum, library and food-court and establishment of tram and Fort Munro chairlift projects be reviewed as well.

Similarly, identification of land for camping sites and Safari Park in Fort Munro be completed soon and report be submitted about the start of bus service from Bahawalpur, Multan and DG Khan to Fort Munro, he said.

He directed that Aqua and adventure tourism would be promoted and the problems like sewerage and provision of clean drinking water be solved as soon as possible. The meeting decided in principle to operate the rest house in collaboration with the private sector.