Share:

Islamabad - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned three PML-N leaders including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for recording their statement in judge video scandal case next week.

Anti-Terrorism wing of FIA has also summoned PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, and party parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif for recording their statement on March 9 and March 10.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has to go in the office of FIA in Islamabad on March 9 while the other two leaders of PML-N will appear on March 10. Notices have been sent to all leaders in this regard.

All these three PML-N leaders were present in the press conference that was held by party vice president Maryam Nawaz on July 6 at PML-N Model Town Secretariat during which she aired a secretly recorded video of an Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik.

In the respective video, AC judge was heard saying that he was blackmailed for giving sentence to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia reference. Maryam Nawaz claimed that this video was recorded by a sympathizer of PML-N.

Earlier, PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid, deputy secretary general Atta Tarar and Uzma Bukhari appeared and recorded their statements before 3-member team presided over by head of Anti-Terrorism wing of FIA Babar Bakht. This 3-member team of AT wing is doing investigation of complaint of judge regarding changes in the video.

Backgrounder: Last year Pervaiz Rashid after appearing before FIA team had said that forensic audit of video of former judge of Accountability Court Arshad Malik should be done at which he admitted of awarding punishment to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia reference under pressure.

It is vital to mention here that on July 6, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz had brought on surface an alleged video of Judge Arshad Malik who gave judgment in Al Azizia Steel Mills Case during a press conference.

In the video Arshad Malik was allegedly talking about NAB reference against Nawaz Sharif during meeting with PML-N worker Nasir Butt.