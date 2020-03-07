KARACHI - The good news about coronavirus issue is that the first person who had been diagnosed with the disease has recovered completely, and most probably he would be discharged from the hospital today (Saturday).
This was disclosed at the 9th meeting of the Taskforce on Coronavirus, held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Advisor to the CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sindh IGP Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Secretary Home Zahid Abbasi, PDMA DG Salman Shah, representatives of WHO, Corps 5, Rangers, Airport administration, Civil Aviation, FIA and other concerned agencies.
The chief minister was told that when the first patient of coronavirus was tested on Friday, his results came negative.
This means, Murad was informed, the patient had completely recovered and most probably he would be discharged from the hospital on Saturday (today), provided the doctors gave him the permission.
Expressing his satisfaction, the chief minister congratulated the patient on his recovery, his family members, the doctors, the health department and other members of the medical team who worked day and night to contain the threat. “Today, you have given good news to me. But yesterday you had given bad news to me when you told me that the third case of coronavirus had been reported in Sindh,” the CM said, and hoped the other patients would also recover.
Briefing the meeting, Secretary Health said that the case, which had tested positive on Thursday, had stayed in Iran from February 12 to 24, 2020. “15 people who had come into contact with the patient were traced, of whom five suspected high risk contacts were tested and fortunately results of all of them came negative,” he disclosed.
Replying to a question, the secretary told the chief minister that 96 pilgrims had travelled with the patient to Iran.
The chief minister directed the minister for health to send details of these people to the deputy commissioners so that they could trace them and isolate them till they were medically examined.
The chief minister was told that samples of 13 suspected coronavirus patients from different districts of Sindh such as Kambar-Shahdadkot, Nawabshah, Jacobabad and Karachi were sent for the lab test, and fortunately all of them were tested negative.
It was pointed out that 800 pilgrims from Taftan would reach Jacobabad on Sunday.
The chief minister directed the health department to make arrangements for keeping them in quarantine anywhere in Sukkur division, and provide them all facilities, including residence, food and medicines till they completed 14 days of mandatory isolation.
The chief minister directed the chief secretary to get all the arrangements done. He also directed the IGP to issue necessary instructions to police for making security arrangements.
It may be noted here that 800 pilgrims from Taftan would reach the province via Jacobabad on special buses.
The health department had conducted 94 tests of suspected coronavirus patients till Friday.