KARACHI - The good news about coronavirus issue is that the first person who had been diagnosed with the dis­ease has recovered completely, and most probably he would be discharged from the hospital to­day (Saturday).

This was disclosed at the 9th meeting of the Taskforce on Coro­navirus, held under the chairman­ship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Health Dr Azra Pe­chuho, Advisor to the CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sindh IGP Mush­taq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Secretary Home Zahid Abbasi, PDMA DG Salman Shah, representatives of WHO, Corps 5, Rangers, Airport administra­tion, Civil Aviation, FIA and other concerned agencies.

The chief minister was told that when the first patient of corona­virus was tested on Friday, his re­sults came negative.

This means, Murad was in­formed, the patient had complete­ly recovered and most probably he would be discharged from the hospital on Saturday (today), pro­vided the doctors gave him the permission.

Expressing his satisfaction, the chief minister congratulated the patient on his recovery, his family members, the doctors, the health department and other members of the medical team who worked day and night to contain the threat. “Today, you have given good news to me. But yesterday you had given bad news to me when you told me that the third case of coronavirus had been reported in Sindh,” the CM said, and hoped the other patients would also recover.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Health said that the case, which had tested positive on Thursday, had stayed in Iran from February 12 to 24, 2020. “15 people who had come into contact with the patient were traced, of whom five suspected high risk contacts were tested and fortunately re­sults of all of them came nega­tive,” he disclosed.

Replying to a question, the sec­retary told the chief minister that 96 pilgrims had travelled with the patient to Iran.

The chief minister directed the minister for health to send details of these people to the deputy com­missioners so that they could trace them and isolate them till they were medically examined.

The chief minister was told that samples of 13 suspected coro­navirus patients from different districts of Sindh such as Kam­bar-Shahdadkot, Nawabshah, Ja­cobabad and Karachi were sent for the lab test, and fortunately all of them were tested negative.

It was pointed out that 800 pil­grims from Taftan would reach Ja­cobabad on Sunday.

The chief minister directed the health department to make ar­rangements for keeping them in quarantine anywhere in Sukkur division, and provide them all fa­cilities, including residence, food and medicines till they completed 14 days of mandatory isolation.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to get all the ar­rangements done. He also directed the IGP to issue necessary instruc­tions to police for making security arrangements.

It may be noted here that 800 pilgrims from Taftan would reach the province via Jacobabad on spe­cial buses.

The health department had con­ducted 94 tests of suspected coro­navirus patients till Friday.