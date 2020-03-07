Share:

KARACHI - Senior Journalist Hasan Man­soor, who had passed away on Thursday night, was laid to rest here at Mewa Shah graveyard on Friday.

He left behind a widow, a son and a daughter to mourn his death.

His funeral prayers were of­fered at Masjid-i-Khizra after Friday prayers.

Large number of journal­ists, relatives of the journalist, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani, PTI leader Aleem Adil Shaikh, Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan Farhan and others attended the funeral prayers and the burial at Mewa Shah graveyard.

His soyam will be held to­morrow (on Sunday) between Asar and Maghrib prayers at Masjid-i-Khizra, opposite pass­port office.