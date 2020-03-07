KARACHI - The holding of women conference by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in the city on the eve of ‘International Women’s Day’ depicts the party’s efforts to enlighten the world about how to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner.
Talking to journalists during his visit to Bagh-e-Jinnah, venue of the conference, on Friday, where he had gone along with JI women wing nazima Asma Safeer and others to review arrangements, JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Senator Siraj-ul-Haq would address the conference to be held on March 8 (Sunday).
Central General Secretary women wing Durdana Siddiqui, Asma Safeer and other women leaders would also address the gathering, he informed.
“It is a dilemma everyone around the globe talks on women rights, but not a single right has been guaranteed to women till this date,” he lamented.
“Despite 50-year presence in the Sindh government, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government did nothing for safeguarding the women’s rights and the better half of our society are still deprived of basic human rights,” JI Karachi ameer said, and added that services of number of female factory workers in Sindh were not regularized, and still they were facing transport and other problems, leading to a feeling of insecurity in them.
He said today, women were deprived of their share in property and were killed for honour.
“Our aim is to implement Islam in all spheres of life so that a true welfare society could come into being,” Hafiz Naeem said, and added, “It is the responsibility of courts and rulers to ensure women’s rights under the true spirit of the constitution and laws,” he stressed.