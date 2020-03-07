Share:

KARACHI - The holding of women conference by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in the city on the eve of ‘International Women’s Day’ depicts the party’s efforts to enlighten the world about how to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner.

Talking to journalists during his visit to Bagh-e-Jinnah, venue of the con­ference, on Friday, where he had gone along with JI women wing nazima Asma Safeer and others to review arrangements, JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Senator Siraj-ul-Haq would address the conference to be held on March 8 (Sunday).

Central General Secre­tary women wing Dur­dana Siddiqui, Asma Safeer and other women leaders would also ad­dress the gathering, he informed.

“It is a dilemma ev­eryone around the globe talks on women rights, but not a single right has been guaranteed to women till this date,” he lamented.

“Despite 50-year pres­ence in the Sindh govern­ment, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government did nothing for safe­guarding the women’s rights and the better half of our society are still deprived of basic human rights,” JI Karachi ameer said, and added that ser­vices of number of female factory workers in Sindh were not regularized, and still they were facing transport and other prob­lems, leading to a feeling of insecurity in them.

He said today, women were deprived of their share in property and were killed for honour.

“Our aim is to imple­ment Islam in all spheres of life so that a true wel­fare society could come into being,” Hafiz Naeem said, and added, “It is the responsibility of courts and rulers to ensure women’s rights under the true spirit of the con­stitution and laws,” he stressed.