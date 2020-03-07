Share:

ISLAMABAD-Johnny Depp was ordered to hand over all audio recordings he has of his former wife Amber Heard and give further information about his medical records ahead of his High Court libel trial. The 56 year old Pirates of the Caribbean star allegedly beat Heard, 33, in drug-fuelled rampages as their marriage soured. Depp denies he was addicted to illicit substances, but admits he was hooked on painkillers, and has launched counter claims saying he was attacked by Heard. The judge, Mr. Justice Nicol ordered Depp to provide details of how he has made his medical history available.

The embattled actor has also been told he must give up audio tapes of Heard which he has after allegedly recording the two of them discussing their problems. Depp was not present at the brief judgment hearing held at the Royal Court of Justice in London recently as the judge ruled Heard could give evidence.