PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan presided over the Cabinet sub-committee meeting regarding Rule of Law Roadmap in Peshawar, on Friday. In the inaugural meeting, the committee unanimously
approved the key rule of law roadmap priorities which aims to achieve decreasing acquittal
rate of serious crimes, decrease in case disposal time and decrease
in overcrowding prisons with focus on Under-
Trial Prisoners. Minister for Food Qalander
Khan Lodhi, Additional
Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, Secretary Home, Secretary law, Inspector
general Police and other concerned officials
along with Justice
System Support Programme (JSSP) representatives
were amongst the participants.The minster stated that the objective of the roadmap priorities was to build the trust of citizens
seeking support from the Rule of Law Institutions
in the province which truly depicted the vision of the Prime Minister
Imran Khan. He emphasised
the roadmap approach to guides the institutions for improving
their efficiencies as well as addressing hurdles
and bottlenecks in cross-institutional coordination
towards the effective
dispensation of justice. On behalf of the chief minister and the provincial
government, he assured
his full support in taking up the process of roadmap implementation
in coordination with the Criminal Justice Institutions
for achieving the milestones in timely and effective manners. He said that all the key issues identified and discussed should be addressed at all levels as required and that the cabinet sub-committee
should move towards
finding solutions in its next meeting.The Inspector-General
of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
Sanaullah Abbasi presented a comprehensive
plan to improve
the efficiency of police for the delivery