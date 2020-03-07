Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan presided over the Cabinet sub-committee meeting regarding Rule of Law Roadmap in Peshawar, on Friday. In the inaugural meeting, the committee unanimously

approved the key rule of law roadmap priorities which aims to achieve decreasing acquittal

rate of serious crimes, decrease in case disposal time and decrease

in overcrowding prisons with focus on Under-

Trial Prisoners. Minister for Food Qalander

Khan Lodhi, Additional

Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, Secretary Home, Secretary law, Inspector

general Police and other concerned officials

along with Justice

System Support Programme (JSSP) representatives

were amongst the participants.The minster stated that the objective of the roadmap priorities was to build the trust of citizens

seeking support from the Rule of Law Institutions

in the province which truly depicted the vision of the Prime Minister

Imran Khan. He emphasised

the roadmap approach to guides the institutions for improving

their efficiencies as well as addressing hurdles

and bottlenecks in cross-institutional coordination

towards the effective

dispensation of justice. On behalf of the chief minister and the provincial

government, he assured

his full support in taking up the process of roadmap implementation

in coordination with the Criminal Justice Institutions

for achieving the milestones in timely and effective manners. He said that all the key issues identified and discussed should be addressed at all levels as required and that the cabinet sub-committee

should move towards

finding solutions in its next meeting.The Inspector-General

of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

Sanaullah Abbasi presented a comprehensive

plan to improve

the efficiency of police for the delivery