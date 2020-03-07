Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday rejected an impression cre­ated from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal of the party’s sup­port for the early elections in the country.

His remarks have created an impression that MQM-P has supported early polls in the country, said a statement is­sued from the party’s spokes­man.

The party said they have only supported rule of constitution and electoral reforms in the country. “It is inappropriate to give an impression of MQM-P’s support for the early polls suggestion in the country,” the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a PML-N delegation led by Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad yesterday.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior vice president and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said after the meeting that PML-N has po­litical connections with MQM-P and both parties are focused to empower democracy in the country.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui welcomed the visit of PML-N delegation led by Abbasi and said that Pakistan could get to its destination only through de­mocracy.

Siddiqui added that PML-N had given powers to the prov­inces during its tenure and it is now very important to shift powers to the nationals.

Abbasi said both parties held discussions over the dangers to the democracy in the country and made concensus on differ­ent matters. All stakeholders should define a path to get out of crisis, he added.