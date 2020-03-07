Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter- Provincial Coordination (IPC) yesterday witnessed furore in the meeting over the remarks of Pakistan

Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani.The parliamentary committee, headed by Agha Hassan Baloch, was briefed by the PCB chairman about the capacity of PTV to air the transmission of matches and annual income and expenditure of the PCB. While expressing displeased with the briefing of the PCB chairman, the members of the body registered

complaint for non-provision of tickets to the members. They also threatened to boycott the proceedings of the committee, but the PCB chairman timely rushed to take his word back and cooled down the situation. The discussion on the question moved by Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA, regarding the annual

income and expenditure of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the last three years was deferred due to the incomplete answer presented by the PCB in the meeting.

The 10th meeting of the Standing Committee on Inter-

Provincial Coordination discussed the worse condition

of Sports Complex Karachi, in detail. The PCB chairman assured the panel that journalists would be accommodated properly in all future matches. Agha Hassan Baloch, Chairman Standing Committee

directed that PCB to arrange matches of (PSL) at Bugti Cricket Stadium, Quetta in the next year. He further directed that the players from Balochistan should also be inducted in the Quetta Gladiator’s Team. The Minister for IPC assured the committee that all ongoing projects should be completed in near future.

The committee confirmed the minutes of its 9th meeting held on February 21, 2020, unanimously.Members, including Mebhoob Shah, Mr. Gul Dad Khan, Mr. Gul Zafar Khan, Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim

Khan, Ms. Munawara Bibi Baloch, Muhammad Hashim, Nawab Sher, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Mr. Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Mr.Zulfiqar

Ali Behan, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Mr. Ali Zahid, Mr. Muhammad Anwar, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNAs, Minister for IPC and senior officials from the