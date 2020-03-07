Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that economic potential exists between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, which needs to be utilised for mutual benefit of both countries.“There is need to establish air links between both the capitals for fully realizing

that potential,” said Speaker National

Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting

with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Akan Rakhmatlin here on Wednesday. The speaker expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral relations through promoting parliamentary and commercial cooperation. Asad Qaiser said: “Strong fraternal bonds exist between Pakistan and Kazakhstan

that are built on strong foundations

of religion, brotherhood, history

and culture.” He emphasized the need to promote cooperation in the socio-

economic sectors between the two brotherly countries. He maintained that the two countries have enormous opportunities to promote cooperation in trade, energy, tourism, agriculture and other sectors. He said that trade volume between the two countries does not commensurate

the opportunities in both countries,

therefore, needed to be improved. He said that Kazakhstan’s role in regional

peace and stability was of the utmost

importance. He said that parliamentary diplomacy

could play an important role in expanding

cooperation between the two countries. Stressing the need for closer ties between the two countries’ parliament,

Asad Qaiser hoped that the parliamentarians

of both countries could play an important role in cementing bilateral relations. He told the Ambassador

that the Pak-Kazakh Friendship Group in the National Assembly could play a vital role in promoting relations between the two countries’ parliaments.

“Pakistan and Kazakhstan share commonality

of views on regional and international

issues and have always supported

each other on global forums,” he added.Referring to the investment opportunities

in Pakistan, The NA speaker continued

the incumbent government had introduced pro-investment policies in the country. “Visa policy for the business

community intending to visit Pakistan

has been relaxed and visa issuance facilitated on arrival. Kazakh investors can take benefit of those facilities and invest in Pakistan. Establishing air links between capitals of both the courtiers will also play a significant role in improving

our economic and trade volume,”

he went on to say. The Kazakhstan Ambassador Akan Rakhmatlin thanked the speaker, saying

that Pakistan was an important country in the region and Kazakhstan attached great importance to its friendly

relations with Pakistan. He said that his government wanted to promote cooperation

with Pakistan in the all sectors

of economy. The Kazakhstan envoy appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting development

and prosperity in the region and for establishing peace and security. He agreed with the speaker’s proposal

to strengthen ties between the two countries’ Parliament, saying that parliamentary

diplomacy could play a key role in bringing the two nations closer. He further said that direct air connectivity

between Islamabad and Almaty could promote trade and tourism in