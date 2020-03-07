ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that economic potential exists between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, which needs to be utilised for mutual benefit of both countries.“There is need to establish air links between both the capitals for fully realizing
that potential,” said Speaker National
Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting
with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Akan Rakhmatlin here on Wednesday. The speaker expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral relations through promoting parliamentary and commercial cooperation. Asad Qaiser said: “Strong fraternal bonds exist between Pakistan and Kazakhstan
that are built on strong foundations
of religion, brotherhood, history
and culture.” He emphasized the need to promote cooperation in the socio-
economic sectors between the two brotherly countries. He maintained that the two countries have enormous opportunities to promote cooperation in trade, energy, tourism, agriculture and other sectors. He said that trade volume between the two countries does not commensurate
the opportunities in both countries,
therefore, needed to be improved. He said that Kazakhstan’s role in regional
peace and stability was of the utmost
importance. He said that parliamentary diplomacy
could play an important role in expanding
cooperation between the two countries. Stressing the need for closer ties between the two countries’ parliament,
Asad Qaiser hoped that the parliamentarians
of both countries could play an important role in cementing bilateral relations. He told the Ambassador
that the Pak-Kazakh Friendship Group in the National Assembly could play a vital role in promoting relations between the two countries’ parliaments.
“Pakistan and Kazakhstan share commonality
of views on regional and international
issues and have always supported
each other on global forums,” he added.Referring to the investment opportunities
in Pakistan, The NA speaker continued
the incumbent government had introduced pro-investment policies in the country. “Visa policy for the business
community intending to visit Pakistan
has been relaxed and visa issuance facilitated on arrival. Kazakh investors can take benefit of those facilities and invest in Pakistan. Establishing air links between capitals of both the courtiers will also play a significant role in improving
our economic and trade volume,”
he went on to say. The Kazakhstan Ambassador Akan Rakhmatlin thanked the speaker, saying
that Pakistan was an important country in the region and Kazakhstan attached great importance to its friendly
relations with Pakistan. He said that his government wanted to promote cooperation
with Pakistan in the all sectors
of economy. The Kazakhstan envoy appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting development
and prosperity in the region and for establishing peace and security. He agreed with the speaker’s proposal
to strengthen ties between the two countries’ Parliament, saying that parliamentary
diplomacy could play a key role in bringing the two nations closer. He further said that direct air connectivity
between Islamabad and Almaty could promote trade and tourism in