KANDHKOT - The annual elections of All Sindh Syed Association of district Kashmore were held here on Friday.

The elections were held at District Complex in which Syed Lutuf Ali Shah was elect­ed as president, Syed Sardar Ali Shah as General Secretary and Syed Abdul Sattar as se­nior vice president. Later, for­mer provincial minister and a key leader of the Association Syed Shahab-u-Din adminis­tered the oath to the newly-elected office-bearers.

Members of civil society and people of Syed cast at­tended the oath-taking cer­emony.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Shahab-u-Din said that All Sindh Syed Association was a non-political associa­tion meant for the welfare of the Syed community. “How­ever, ensuring the welfare of people of Syed caste was not its sole purpose, but also weaker communities of the society,” he elaborated.

Finally, Shahab-u-Din thanked all those who were present on the occasion for attending the ceremony.

He especially extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly-elected body of All Sindh Syed Association, and hoped that they would work for the welfare of people.