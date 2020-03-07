KANDHKOT                  -             The annual elections of All Sindh Syed Association of district Kashmore were held here on Friday.

READ MORE: Nathia Gali: 4 killed in avalanche in NW Pakistan

The elections were held at District Complex in which Syed Lutuf Ali Shah was elect­ed as president, Syed Sardar Ali Shah as General Secretary and Syed Abdul Sattar as se­nior vice president. Later, for­mer provincial minister and a key leader of the Association Syed Shahab-u-Din adminis­tered the oath to the newly-elected office-bearers.

Members of civil society and people of Syed cast at­tended the oath-taking cer­emony.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Shahab-u-Din said that All Sindh Syed Association was a non-political associa­tion meant for the welfare of the Syed community. “How­ever, ensuring the welfare of people of Syed caste was not its sole purpose, but also weaker communities of the society,” he elaborated.

Finally, Shahab-u-Din thanked all those who were present on the occasion for attending the ceremony.

READ MORE: Erdogan announces new summit with Macron, Merkel

He especially extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly-elected body of All Sindh Syed Association, and hoped that they would work for the welfare of people.