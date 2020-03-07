KANDHKOT - The annual elections of All Sindh Syed Association of district Kashmore were held here on Friday.
The elections were held at District Complex in which Syed Lutuf Ali Shah was elected as president, Syed Sardar Ali Shah as General Secretary and Syed Abdul Sattar as senior vice president. Later, former provincial minister and a key leader of the Association Syed Shahab-u-Din administered the oath to the newly-elected office-bearers.
Members of civil society and people of Syed cast attended the oath-taking ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Shahab-u-Din said that All Sindh Syed Association was a non-political association meant for the welfare of the Syed community. “However, ensuring the welfare of people of Syed caste was not its sole purpose, but also weaker communities of the society,” he elaborated.
Finally, Shahab-u-Din thanked all those who were present on the occasion for attending the ceremony.
He especially extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly-elected body of All Sindh Syed Association, and hoped that they would work for the welfare of people.