Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Friday announced the constitution of a nine-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the alleged murder of journalist Aziz Memon in Mehrabpur.

The JIT was formed after the journalist’s brother Hafeez Memon expressed his dissatisfac­tion over progress in the ‘murder’ probe and demanded either the formation of a JIT or a judicial probe into the ‘murder’.

According to a notification, is­sued almost three weeks after Aziz was found dead, the JIT will be bound to submit its findings within 15 days. It can ask for as­sistance from an official of any agency or department.

The nine-member JIT, to be headed by the additional inspec­tor general of police of Hyder­abad Range, will also include se­nior superintendents of police of districts Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad as well as a representative of the Intelli­gence Bureau, who should not be below the rank of a deputy direc­tor, while a representative of the Special Branch will also be a part of the JIT.

Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jams­horo, Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan, Chair­man of Department of Forensic Sciences and Toxicology, LUMHS, Jamshoro Muhammad Akbar Qazi, Senior Research Officer of Inter­national Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Shakeel Ahmed and po­lice surgeon in Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, Dr Bansid­har will also be part of the JIT.

Spokesman for the provincial government Murtaza Wahab has said that the government will leave no stone unturned for find­ing the culprits involved in the in­cident. “We have formed a JIT to probe into the incident, and will go to any extent to satisfy family members of the deceased journal­ist in this regard,” he said.