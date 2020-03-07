KARACHI - The Sindh government on Friday announced the constitution of a nine-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the alleged murder of journalist Aziz Memon in Mehrabpur.
The JIT was formed after the journalist’s brother Hafeez Memon expressed his dissatisfaction over progress in the ‘murder’ probe and demanded either the formation of a JIT or a judicial probe into the ‘murder’.
According to a notification, issued almost three weeks after Aziz was found dead, the JIT will be bound to submit its findings within 15 days. It can ask for assistance from an official of any agency or department.
The nine-member JIT, to be headed by the additional inspector general of police of Hyderabad Range, will also include senior superintendents of police of districts Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad as well as a representative of the Intelligence Bureau, who should not be below the rank of a deputy director, while a representative of the Special Branch will also be a part of the JIT.
Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan, Chairman of Department of Forensic Sciences and Toxicology, LUMHS, Jamshoro Muhammad Akbar Qazi, Senior Research Officer of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Shakeel Ahmed and police surgeon in Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, Dr Bansidhar will also be part of the JIT.
Spokesman for the provincial government Murtaza Wahab has said that the government will leave no stone unturned for finding the culprits involved in the incident. “We have formed a JIT to probe into the incident, and will go to any extent to satisfy family members of the deceased journalist in this regard,” he said.