The outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, and has since spread to more than 85 countries.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in mainland China has reached 80,651, a total of 3,070 people have died and over 55,404 have recovered, the Chinese National Health Commission said on Friday.

"At 04:00 on 6 March, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) reported 99 new confirmed cases, 28 new deaths (28 in Hubei), and 99 new suspected cases", the statement said.

On 6 March, 74 new cases were registered in Hubei, of which 74 were in Wuhan alone, the epicentre of the novel disease.

Outside China, there have been over 95,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus. South Korea, Italy, and Iran remain the countries most affected by the new disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.