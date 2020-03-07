Share:

ATTOCK-A woman died and five others were injured, one of them critically when roof of their mud house caved in due to torrential rain in Sabjal village in Fatehjang teshil of Attock district.

Police and hospital sources said that Allah Dad along with other family members was present in his mud house located in Sabjal village when roof of the mud house caved in due to torrential rains. Resultantly, Riaz Bibi died on the spot while five others including a woman, two men and two children were injured. The locals of the area rushed to the spot and initiated rescue work and retrieved bodies and injured and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang. The condition of other woman identified as Bano was stated to be critical. Fatehjang Police are investigating the case.