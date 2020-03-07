Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador- designate to Jordan Major General (retd) Umar Farooq Barki and prominent religious scholar Maulana Tahir Ashrafi yesterday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here.In his meeting with Barki, the Foreign Minister

gave important directions

to the ambassador-

designate regarding Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities.He asked the ambassador-

designate to solve problems of the Pakistanis

in Jordan on priority

basis.Barki assured the Foreign

Minister that he would put in his best to perform his duties, said a foreign ministry statement.

Meanwhile yesterday,

prominent religious scholar Maulana Tahir Ashrafi called on Foreign Minister Qureshi here and discussed important

religious and political

matters.The FM said the religious

scholars were playing

an important role in guiding the people on important matters. Maulana

Tahir Ashrafi assured

that the religious scholars stand by the country’s leadership