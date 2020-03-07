ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador- designate to Jordan Major General (retd) Umar Farooq Barki and prominent religious scholar Maulana Tahir Ashrafi yesterday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here.In his meeting with Barki, the Foreign Minister
gave important directions
to the ambassador-
designate regarding Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities.He asked the ambassador-
designate to solve problems of the Pakistanis
in Jordan on priority
basis.Barki assured the Foreign
Minister that he would put in his best to perform his duties, said a foreign ministry statement.
Meanwhile yesterday,
prominent religious scholar Maulana Tahir Ashrafi called on Foreign Minister Qureshi here and discussed important
religious and political
matters.The FM said the religious
scholars were playing
an important role in guiding the people on important matters. Maulana
Tahir Ashrafi assured
that the religious scholars stand by the country’s leadership