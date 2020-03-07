Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan can earn huge foreign exchange by exporting skilled labour force to Romania as that country is experiencing shortage of trained human resources.

This was stated by Pakistan Ambassador designate to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal while talking to the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee members Malik Muhammad Khalid, Fiaz Haider and Sheheryar Ali were present on the occasion.

The Ambassador said that hardworking and skilled labour force of Pakistan can play a vital role in economic stability of Pakistan by their remittances. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry should play a proactive role in this regard.

He said that Romania has transformed itself into a developed economy in a short span of time. He said that value-addition marketing and branding can help Pakistan win Romanian market in a winsome manner. Private sector should focus on market research, identification of products for trade with Romania and should establish warehouses abroad.

The Ambassador said that all possible support would be provided to the sector-specific delegation to Romania arranged by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.