KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders spent a busy day in Karachi on Fri­day as they met Dr Farooq Sattar-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Organisation Restoration Committee members and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders.

Earlier in the day, PML-N del­egation, led by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, visited Sattar’s residence in PIB Colony.

Other PML-N leaders, who ac­companied him, were Ahsan Iqbal, former Sindh governor Mu­hammad Zubair, Musaddiq Malik, Marriyam Aurangzaib and others.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Abbasi hoped that Sattar would definitely join the PML-N as earlier he was invited by former prime minister Mian Muhammd Nawaz Sharif.

He said Karachi was not an or­dinary city since the country’s development was linked to that of the city.

“Today we came to meet and convey our message to Sattar on the directives of the PML-N Presi­dent Shahbaz Sharif,” he said, and added that funds were released for development works in the port city when his party was in power at the Centre. “We had also constructed Karachi-Hyderabad motorway,” said Abbasi.

The PML-N leader added that Pakistan’s two advanced coal plants were installed when his party was in power, which, he said, would continue to provide ‘cheap’ electricity to Karachiites.

Former prime minister regret­ted that the city was progress­ing when PML-N was in power at the Centre, but the journey of progress was cut short after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took over.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat­tar said that he had raised the is­sue of missing MQM-P workers in his talk with the PML-N leaders and sought their support on the matter.

He demanded amnesty for some militants of the port city on the pattern of amnesty granted to militants in Balochistan. “Stone was laid for a public sector uni­versity in Hyderabad under the PML-N government, but now these steps should be material­ized,” he asserted.

Condolences over Naimatul­lah’s death:

Separately, Abbasi along with the PML-N Central Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, central informa­tion spokesperson Maryam Au­rangzeb, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair and former federal minister Miftah Ismail ex­pressed their condolences with the son of late Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader, former Karachi nazim Naimatullah Khan over his death during a meeting at Idarae Noor-e-Haq.

Karachi JI Ameer, Naeem-ur-Rehman, JI’s Member of Sindh Assembly, Abdul Rasheed, city secretary, Abdul Wahab and naib ameers, Muslim Pervaiz, Arif Sul­tan and Nadeem Iqbal welcomed the PML-N leaders on arrival.

The leaders also discussed the present economic and political situation prevailing in the coun­try besides development issues, including Greater Karachi Water Supply project (K-IV).

Later, talking to journalists Ab­basi informed that the purpose of their visit to Karachi was to ex­press condolences with the fam­ily of late Naimatullah Khan on the directives of Nawaz Sharif.

“Naimatullah Khan will be re­membered as a guardian of Kara­chi who carried out record num­ber of development works in the city,” he added.

He said our visit was also aimed to hold talks with political parties for a joint-strategy in order to steer out country from present economic woes and to resolve other issues.

On a query, former Prime Min­ister said, “PML supports Aurat March but on the other hand has reservations over slogan and in this connection we will talk to responsible holding March for bringing change in it”.

Hafiz Naeem while talking to journalists said that Ameer JI Pakistan, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq would address ‘Khawateen Con­ference’ being held in Karachi on March 8.

He said that women charter would also be presented during conference in line with the guid­ing principles laid down in the Constitution of Pakistan and in accordance with the Islamic cul­ture and values.