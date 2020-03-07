KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders spent a busy day in Karachi on Friday as they met Dr Farooq Sattar-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Organisation Restoration Committee members and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders.
Earlier in the day, PML-N delegation, led by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, visited Sattar’s residence in PIB Colony.
Other PML-N leaders, who accompanied him, were Ahsan Iqbal, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, Musaddiq Malik, Marriyam Aurangzaib and others.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Abbasi hoped that Sattar would definitely join the PML-N as earlier he was invited by former prime minister Mian Muhammd Nawaz Sharif.
He said Karachi was not an ordinary city since the country’s development was linked to that of the city.
“Today we came to meet and convey our message to Sattar on the directives of the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif,” he said, and added that funds were released for development works in the port city when his party was in power at the Centre. “We had also constructed Karachi-Hyderabad motorway,” said Abbasi.
The PML-N leader added that Pakistan’s two advanced coal plants were installed when his party was in power, which, he said, would continue to provide ‘cheap’ electricity to Karachiites.
Former prime minister regretted that the city was progressing when PML-N was in power at the Centre, but the journey of progress was cut short after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took over.
Speaking on the occasion, Sattar said that he had raised the issue of missing MQM-P workers in his talk with the PML-N leaders and sought their support on the matter.
He demanded amnesty for some militants of the port city on the pattern of amnesty granted to militants in Balochistan. “Stone was laid for a public sector university in Hyderabad under the PML-N government, but now these steps should be materialized,” he asserted.
Condolences over Naimatullah’s death:
Separately, Abbasi along with the PML-N Central Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, central information spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair and former federal minister Miftah Ismail expressed their condolences with the son of late Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader, former Karachi nazim Naimatullah Khan over his death during a meeting at Idarae Noor-e-Haq.
Karachi JI Ameer, Naeem-ur-Rehman, JI’s Member of Sindh Assembly, Abdul Rasheed, city secretary, Abdul Wahab and naib ameers, Muslim Pervaiz, Arif Sultan and Nadeem Iqbal welcomed the PML-N leaders on arrival.
The leaders also discussed the present economic and political situation prevailing in the country besides development issues, including Greater Karachi Water Supply project (K-IV).
Later, talking to journalists Abbasi informed that the purpose of their visit to Karachi was to express condolences with the family of late Naimatullah Khan on the directives of Nawaz Sharif.
“Naimatullah Khan will be remembered as a guardian of Karachi who carried out record number of development works in the city,” he added.
He said our visit was also aimed to hold talks with political parties for a joint-strategy in order to steer out country from present economic woes and to resolve other issues.
On a query, former Prime Minister said, “PML supports Aurat March but on the other hand has reservations over slogan and in this connection we will talk to responsible holding March for bringing change in it”.
Hafiz Naeem while talking to journalists said that Ameer JI Pakistan, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq would address ‘Khawateen Conference’ being held in Karachi on March 8.
He said that women charter would also be presented during conference in line with the guiding principles laid down in the Constitution of Pakistan and in accordance with the Islamic culture and values.