RAWALPINDI - Police, during a special crackdown against anti-social elements, arrested six drug peddlers from different parts of district on Friday and seized huge quantity of drugs from their possession, according to a police spokesman.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

He said City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas have ordered the divisional superintendents of police to launch a crackdown against the drug peddlers in the district.

He said a team of Police Station Cantt raided outside Kohinoor Mills on GT Road and held a suspected smuggler Yasir Navid recovering 1270 grams of drugs from his possession. Police also impounded a motorcycle of the drug peddler.

Similarly, a team of PS Kallar Syedan, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Allah Yar, carried out a raid and arrested a notorious drug smuggler Yasir Yasin. He added that police seized 4200 grams of Charas from the passion of drug peddler and filed a case against him.

The police spokesman mentioned Saddar Bairooni police nabbed a suspected smuggler namely Sher Khan and seized 1100 grams of Charas. Similarly, Muhammad Awais was held by PS Kotli Sattian officials along with 1050 grams of Hashish and a case has also been registered against the smuggler, he said.

During a crackdown against drug peddlers, he said, SHO PS City Qamar Sultan rounded up Khalil and Gultasib and recovered 50 bottles of liquor from their possession.

The divisional SPs Rai Mazhar, Syed Ali and Zia Uddin briefed the CPO about successful raids of police against drug peddlers in the district. CPO appreciated the efforts of police, he said.