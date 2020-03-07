Share:

Polio is a major issue in Pakistan in which a large number of people are affected. It results too bad for the young generation. Newly, four more cases have been discovered from KP and Sindh and 12 in the entire year. Similarly, it can shock everyone that between 39 days 12 were reported. As compared to 2018 the total cases were 12 and 8 in 2017. It might have a bad image for the country that every day cases are increasing. when we see the cases of previous years as compared to 2019 where 114 cases were reported.

These cases themselves show that against them strict action is never taken. Lastly, it is my humble request to the government of Pakistan to take serious actions against this issue.

MUSLIM DM,

Balghter.