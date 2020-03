Share:

PESHAWAR - Merged Areas Branch PRCS Chairman Asif Khan along with representatives

of Islamabad headquarter visited health centres in Fort Slop and Tawda Chena area of Bara teshil Khyber

to examine health facilities

being provided to tribesmen.Flanked by representatives

of national

headquarter, Fahim Qaiser, Saba Hussain, Mateen Saeed and Secretary

Merged Areas,

Saeed Kamal, the Chairman was briefed by provincial health staff of PRCS with regard

to various health