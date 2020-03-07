Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nutrition International in collaboration with Institute of Management Studies – University of Peshawar organised a graduation ceremony

here on Friday and distributed certificate among 100 graduates of 34 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Adviser to Chief Minister

on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir graced the occasion

as chief guest. The event attended by large number of health professionals,

including departments heads of integrated health programme,

district health officers, paediatricians, gynaecologists, along with civil society representatives

and media personnel. Ajmal Wazir appreciated

the efforts of Nutrition

International for supporting the KP government

to bridge the gaps in provision of services

to the beneficiaries. He added that provision of better health services to general public is the