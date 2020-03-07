PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nutrition International in collaboration with Institute of Management Studies – University of Peshawar organised a graduation ceremony
here on Friday and distributed certificate among 100 graduates of 34 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Adviser to Chief Minister
on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir graced the occasion
as chief guest. The event attended by large number of health professionals,
including departments heads of integrated health programme,
district health officers, paediatricians, gynaecologists, along with civil society representatives
and media personnel. Ajmal Wazir appreciated
the efforts of Nutrition
International for supporting the KP government
to bridge the gaps in provision of services
to the beneficiaries. He added that provision of better health services to general public is the