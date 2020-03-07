Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) were on the same page regarding the women march.Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson

to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the two parties had been exposed

as an anti-women alliance.In a statement, he said that PTI had come out openly against women and the silence of PML-N on women’s rights march shows its conservative thinking. Khokhar said that Bilawal

was the only leader who had openly supported

women’s march and voicing for the rights of women. He asked people of Pakistan to strengthen

Bilawal for a progressive

and enlightened Pakistan.

The lawmaker said that whenever the issue of rights of women, labourers

and poor growers come to the fore the entire

conservative forces stood against them. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was awarded

the title of ‘good looking

Jamaat-e-Islami’ and now “it is proved that it is a modern Jamaat-e-Islami.”

“These people are supporting

theocracy which has no connection with Islam. They have a history

of accusing wrongly any rights movement,” he added.Senator Khokhar said that PPP was providing

protection to women

marches in Sindh. He demanded protection for women’s right all over Pakistan by the PTI-led