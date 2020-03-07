ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) were on the same page regarding the women march.Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson
to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the two parties had been exposed
as an anti-women alliance.In a statement, he said that PTI had come out openly against women and the silence of PML-N on women’s rights march shows its conservative thinking. Khokhar said that Bilawal
was the only leader who had openly supported
women’s march and voicing for the rights of women. He asked people of Pakistan to strengthen
Bilawal for a progressive
and enlightened Pakistan.
The lawmaker said that whenever the issue of rights of women, labourers
and poor growers come to the fore the entire
conservative forces stood against them. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was awarded
the title of ‘good looking
Jamaat-e-Islami’ and now “it is proved that it is a modern Jamaat-e-Islami.”
“These people are supporting
theocracy which has no connection with Islam. They have a history
of accusing wrongly any rights movement,” he added.Senator Khokhar said that PPP was providing
protection to women
marches in Sindh. He demanded protection for women’s right all over Pakistan by the PTI-led