KABUL-Thousands of people rallied on Friday in Afghanistan and Bangladesh to decry state-sponsored brutalities being committed against Muslims in India and the occupied valley of Kashmir.

In Kabul, the civil society organized a protest rally to protest Indian atrocities against Muslims. Hundreds of people participated in rally which started from Shahr-e Naw Park and was headed towards Indian embassy. However, the participants were not allowed to go towards the embassy. The participants of the rally were carrying banners in support of the oppressed Muslims of India. They condemned the ongoing brutalities against the Indian Muslims by the Modi-led regime. The speakers also demanded that the Afghanistan government sever diplomatic ties with India over brutalities against Muslims.

Another protest rally was held in front of Jamia Masjid Guzargah Sharif in Herat city after the Friday prayers. Around 2,000 people participated in the demonstration held under the leadership of Qari Mujib ur Rehman Ansari, which protested against Indian brutalities on Muslims.

The mosque is of huge importance in Herat as it houses the grave of famous Sufi saint Khwaja Abdullah Ansari, also known as Pir-e-Herat.

The protestors chanted slogans against India and the speakers condemned Indian brutalities on Muslims in the country. Indian flag was also burnt by the protesters at the rally.

In Bangladesh, different religious groups, including Hifazat-e-Islam, Islami Andolan, Khilafat Majlis, staged a protest demonstration in front of Bait ul Mukaram against unprovoked attacks and killing of Muslims in India. The rally comprising around 3,500 protestors chanted slogans against Indian government and expressed solidarity with their Muslim brethren who are under constant wrath of communal riots in India.

Earlier, after culmination of Friday prayers, special dua was offered for the victims of New Dehli attacks in particular and persecuted Muslims of India in general. A large number of people including leaders of different religious groups came to join the gathering from surrounding areas of Dhaka.

The protestors condemned attacks on mosques, religious seminaries and oppression against Muslims in India. They reiterated their earlier demand of withdrawal of invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking part in Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations.