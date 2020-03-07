Share:

LAHORE - Veteran actor, King of comedy and living-legend of Pakistan’s theater industry, Amanullah Khan passed away on Friday morning, He was 70.

Family sources confirmed his death and said Amanullah Khan was hospitalized in January 2018. He was treated in the intensive care unit of a local hospital in Lahore but was released later.

He was reportedly suffering from a common cold and then developed some complications. He died today on 6th March 2020 due to lungs and kidney failure. He performed on various stage dramas, films and accumulated audience appreciation for his unique style.

Sohail Ahmad one of his fellow comedian has also confirmed his death and expressed deep grief over the death of prominent stage actor and comedian.

He prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have expressed grief over the death of renowned comedian Amanullah who breathed his last in Lahore after a protracted illness.

“The services of late Amanullah in the field of comedy and acting would be remembered forever,” they said in their messages of condolence.

Dr Arif Alvi has prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

In a separate message of condolence, Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed grief over the demise of renowned comedian.

“Late Amanullah was a valuable assets for the stage, comedy and drama industry,” the Prime Minister remarked.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, in a condolence message, said that Aman Ullah was much talented artist who earned good name for the country by his scintillating performance at home and abroad.

He said the services render by the great actor for showbiz industry specially in field of comedy would be remembered for long.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of famous comedian Amanullah. In a condolence message, he paid tributes to the artistic contributions of Amanullah, adding that he was the uncrowned king of comedy and a chapter of comedy has ended with his death.

– laid to rest

Amanullah Khan was laid to rest after funeral prayer held here at Paragon city on Friday.

A large number of personalities belonging to showbiz fraternity, politicians, social activists and people attended the funeral prayer.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, renowned actor Sohail Ahmed, Iftikhar Thakar, Naseem Viki, Shakeel Chan, Nasir Chinioti also attended the funeral prayers of Amanullah.

He breathed his last on Friday morning at a local hospital where he was admitted due to lungs and kidney disorder.

The ‘king of comedy’ Amanullah Khan was born in 1950. He made his career in a show- ‘Lok Tamasha’. He started his film career with the urdu movie ‘One Two ka Four’.

During his career spanning over decades, he made a record by performing abut 860 stage dramas. He was blessed with the acting and performed various characters.