Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have asked the residents to undertake security measures so as to make the target hardened for the burglars.

The officials have asked the residents to install security alarm and security cameras at residence, shop and office so as to make it more secure. Introducing the “Target Hardening Concept,” the officials said that the residents must not leave their valuables visible.

A campaign has been launched on the social media so as to approach the residents with the message. The police have further advised the residents to close and lock all doors and windows at night before sleeping and also keep an eye out in the neighbourhood, and report about any suspicious activity to the police.

“It’s easy to make it hard for burglars,” the police believe.

The crime rate in the federal capital continues to rise with each passing year.

During the year 2019, at least 9,000 cases of crimes of varying nature were registered at the 22 police stations in the city and a considerable number of cases were of house robbery.

Such incidents see a surge, especially during the Eid holidays when a large number of residents leave the city for their hometowns.

The police at that occasion also issued special advisory for the residents to undertake security measures to secure their houses.

Islamabad Police crime record shows that some 800 vehicles were either stolen or snatched from residents of the capital city during the year 2019. Installation of security cameras may also help check vehicle theft incidents.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police along with other law-enforcement agencies conducted a search operation in the jurisdiction of Golra police station, a spokesman said. Under the supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan, the search operation was also participated by SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan, personnel of Counter-Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, and staff of Bomb Disposal Squad.

The search operation was conducted in areas of sector F-12 and surroundings.

The officials nabbed 20 suspects as they checked 200 persons by screening 150 houses.

During the operation officials nabbed a bootlegger namely Muhammad Yasir and recovered 155 bottles of liquor from him while the police teams also impounded one vehicle and five bikes being driven without documents and shifted to police station. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has emphasised that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities and inform police for action against them.