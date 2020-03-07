Share:

ISLAMABAD -The 5th meeting of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Council of Experts of Energy Regulators (CEERE) scheduled this month in Pakistan has been postponed due to the evolving situation of COVID-19 Corona virus. According to a notification issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the SAARC Council of Experts of Energy Regulators (Electricity) scheduled on March 16th & 17th - 2020 in Pakistan has been postponed due to the evolving situation of COVID-19 Corona virus. It is worth to mention here that it was the second time Pakistan was hosting the meeting of SAARC Council of Experts of Energy Regulators (CEERE) as the second meeting of the CEERE was also held in Pakistan in October 2017.