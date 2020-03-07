Share:

Washington DC (PR): Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP), one of the world’s leading international peace and strategic insight think tanks, invited Ambassador Ali Jehangir Siddiqui to speak on Pakistan’s investment climate and existing Pakistan-US business ties. In his opening remarks, Ambassador Siddiqui highlighted the government of Pakistan’s efforts to attract foreign direct investments through incentives, reform, and trade agreements. “Pakistan has jumped 28 ranks in the latest Ease of Doing Business rankings by the World Bank and given that the report measures comparative performance of countries, Pakistan has made considerable improvement through reform”, the Ambassador stated.