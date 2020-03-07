Share:

ISLAMABAD-A space engineer who despises Smartphone culture and modern devices has built her own mobile phone from scratch, featuring a working rotary dial. The antiquated keypad is encased in an aquamarine case with a prominent aerial to ensure ample signal. Justine Haupt, 34, spent three years building the unique phone from scratch and is now selling a kit for others to build their own for $170 (£130). However, the kits do not include the rotary dial, which Mrs. Haupt sourced from an old Trimline telephone. The device is four inches tall, three inches wide and one inch thick and operates on an AT&T prepaid sim card. The astronomy instrumentation engineer, at Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York, made the phone because she dislikes the culture of smartphones. It has a battery life of around 24-30 hours and the popularity of the phone has led to Mrs. Haupt putting together a kit for others to build their own handset. She said: ‘I didn’t want to sell it at first but everyone was clamoring and I got so many emails from people begging to buy a phone. Finally someone suggested I should at least make a kit. I very quickly put together a new version of the circuit that would be a little more robust. Now I’m looking at making a more inclusive kit that will come with everything you need. In a week, I’ve had around 30 orders.’ She claims to have never owned a smartphone or texted, despite loving technology.