ISLAMABAD - It might perhaps be easier to list the A-list stars and world leaders who have not stayed at Casa de Campo. The sprawling 7,000-acre resort in the east of the Dominican Republic has played host to Beyonce, Jay Z, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Drake, the Jonas Brothers and Taron Egerton to name but a few. U.S rapper Pitbull loved it so much he bought several villas and even opened a restaurant.