SIALKOT-Police on Friday arrested three drugs pushers and recovered 4.085 kg chars from their possessions.

According to police here on Friday, the teams of various police stations conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested three drug pushers.PS Sambrial intercepted Iqbal near Dry-Port Trust and recovered 1.500 kg chars from his possession.

PS Motra arrested Shakeel near the village of Adha and recovered 1.360 kg chars from him,whereas PS Ugoki arrested Tanveer from Ugoki More with 1.225 kg charas.

Police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Four gamblers arrested

Police on Friday arrested four gamblers in the limit of Sambrial Police Station.

According to police here on Friday, the team conducted raid at a local snooker club and arrested four gamblers-- Shakeel, Zafar, Imran, and Waqar while playing snooker, whereas one Usman managed to escape away from the scene. Police recovered stake money amounting to Rs 45900, cell phones from their possession.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Awareness walk on coronavirus in Lodhran

Lodhran District Government organised an awareness walk on coronavirus, the walk started from DC office and concluded at Ghusia intersection here on Friday.

It was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Malik Mushtaq Hussain and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar, with a large number of people hailing from different walks of life participated in the event.

Speakers on the occasion emphasized upon the people to adopt precautionary measures to save themselves from the hazard of the viral infection. They termed it was a ‘mysterious disease’ that emerged through coronavirus, shifted from animals to human beings as per reports.

They said a coordinated system to control the virus was already in place across the province, with incumbent government was vigilant to clamp down it.