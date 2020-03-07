Share:

A Turkish team completed research by collecting stone, water, algae, ice and microscopic living samples to reveal the secrets of the Antarctic continent.

The team have been working on the secrets of "white continent," conducting 15 projects in earth, life and marine sciences.

Temperatures fell due to the winds in sunny weather to minus Celcius numbers, forcing the expedition to struggle with difficult weather conditions.

Antarctic Science Expedition reader Ersan Basar said despite the harsh conditions, scientists continued the work.

"We [Turkey] will contribute more to the world science, with conducting our research on and under water as much as on land," he noted.

He said when the team reached a permanent base, Turkey will stay there with more scientists for a longer time, and contribute a lot more to humanity.

Since 2017, with the Antarctic Science Expedition, Turkish researchers have done numerous studies that have entered into international literature, he added.

In April 2016, the first ever Turkish team of researchers -- 14 medics, botanists, geologists and oceanographers from seven universities -- travelled to Antarctica to study the impact of climate change.