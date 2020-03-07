Share:

MULTAN/Khanewal - A mother and her six-year-old son were killed as roof of their home caved in following heavy rain in Basti Dahri, tehsil Sanawan, Muzaffargarh district Friday morning. Rescue sources said the child identified as Tahir, s/o Ghulam Farid died on the spot while his 45-year-old mother identified as Aisha received injuries. She was shifted to local rural health center where she breathed her last. Meanwhile, two women sustained injuries as roof of a house caved-in at Chobarewala 26/15-L Mian Channu. According to Rescue 1122, roof of a house caved in due to continuous rain at Chobarewala 26/15-L Mian Channu in which two women Rashida Bibi and Maqsood Bibi buried under debris. Rescue 1122 pulled out the injured women and shifted to civil hospital.

Girls college employee booked, arrested for raping a student

ATTOCK (Staff Reporter): The Hazro Police on Friday arrested an employee of Government Girls College Hazro for allegedly raping a student of the college, filming her naked and later blackmailing her, after his bail before arrest was cancelled by a local court. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Hazro Circle DSP Aslam Doggar said that a first year student of Government Girls College Hazro along with her mother visited Police Station Hazro on February 19 and lodging a first information report (FIR) stated that Zeeshan Irshad – a clerk of the college – had developed relations with her on the pretext of contracting marriage and later he assaulted her at college campus in evening hours and filmed her naked. She stated that when she forced him to contract marriage, he threatened her of dire consequences, besides threatening her that her pictures and videos would be uploaded on internet. The DSP said that on the complaint of the victim, Police registered a case under Section 376 of Pakistan Panel Code (PPC). He added that the accused got bail before arrest which was cancelled by local court on Friday. Subsequently, he was arrested from outside the courtroom and sent behind bars.

Two held over selling expired pesticides

Sialkot (Staff Reporter): Police arrested pesticide dealers who were selling expired pesticides. In Sialkot, two pesticide dealers were selling expired pesticides. The pesticide Inspector Zulifqar Ghuari raided shops with police team and arrested shopkeepers Saeed and Waqas and recovered expired pesticides. Police arrested shopkeepers.