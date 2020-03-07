Share:

A Pakistani student Sumail Hassan Syed, who is only 20 years old and has been listed among the richest programmers in the world with 3.6 million dollars earning to date.

No doubt, by the availability of different Technologies, he has listed among the richest programmers. moreover, Pakistan earned $517.630 billion by providing different Information Technology(IT) service in various countries during the first 5 months of current financial year 2019-20.

It is accurate that participation in information technology (IT) and bringing it in the approach of every common student can be advantages for decreasing the number of unemployment in Pakistan. Because world is running and developing by the advancement in technology.

SAMEER UMRANI,

Karachi.