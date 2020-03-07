Share:

HARARE - Zimbabwe will host Ireland for six limited-overs internationals in April, in Ireland’s first tour of the country since the 2018 ICC World Cup Qualifier. The tour will comprise three T20 internationals, on 2, 4 and 5 April, followed by three one-day internationals, on 8, 10 and 12 April. All the matches will be played at Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club. This will be Ireland’s first bilateral series in Zimbabwe since October 2015. On that occasion, the hosts had prevailed 2-1. Their only other encounter in these conditions, in 2010, also ended in the same margin. Cricket Ireland, meanwhile, is keeping a close watch on the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the tour. Ireland’s women’s team had recently called off a tour of Thailand over fears around the epidemic. “Cricket Ireland is liaising with both Irish and British governments, as well as working closely with sporting authorities north and south, to ensure we are fully informed and confident that sending a squad to Zimbabwe will be safe for players, staff and travelling fans,” the board said. “At present, there are no travel restrictions to Zimbabwe, but the situation is developing on an almost daily basis. Since our foremost priority is duty of care to players and support staff, we shall continue to monitor the situation, and comply with the appropriate advice.”