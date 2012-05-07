PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister for Information and Culture, Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will allocate four per cent of GDP for education sector in the next budget, which in the past never exceeded two per cent.

This he said while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony held in the honour of local artists at Nishtar Hall Peshawar, the other day. Secretary Culture Azmat Hanif Orakzai was also present on the occasion. Those who received cheques of Rs 1 lakh each included Abdul Wahab Dasti, Mumtaz Ali Shah, Salahuddin, and widow of Rafiqe Shanwari Safia Rani, Noshaba and Maazullah Nigar.

Iftikhar said that all of their artists were highly respectable for them as they were their precious assets. The government would do its best to ameliorate their lot, he added. He said that they loved their artists from the core of their hearts and the money so provided to them was nothing but a token of recognition of their services. He regretted that, in the past, their artists were humiliated and they were compelled to flee the country, adding that even some of the artists had decided to abandon their jobs.

Mian Iftikhar continued to say that after coming into power, the government revived cultural activities. He said the government also gave Rs 1m to Pashto legend singer Khial Muhammad with a view to convey a message that we love our artists and no one could harm our culture.

He furthered that they have arranged special programmes in honour of their living, passed and legendary artists of this region.

He said that they were conducting cultural programmes to encourage the people and discourage the terrorists.

The minister maintained that Islam is the only religion of the world that accepts modernism and poses no hurdle in the way of culture. That is why it rapidly spread and continued to spread in the world, he concluded. Meanwhile, expressing concern over the increasing ratio of asthma, renowned chest specialist, Prof Mukhtar Zaman Afridi has said that five per cent of general population and 13 per cent of children of the province are suffering from this chronic disease.

He said the disease could be successfully controlled through constant treatment and adopting preventive measures. This he said while delivering a lecture at he auditorium of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on the eve of Wold Asthma Day.

The event was organised by Pakistan Chest society KP.

Members of the socity hailing from various part of the province attended the function.

President of the society Dr Yousaf acted as organiser of the event. A quez competition regarding asthma was also arranged on the occassion. Teams of ayub medical college, Bannu Medical College and LRH participared in the quez competition.

Highlighting signs and symptoms of asthma in his key lecture, Prof Mukhtar Zaman informed that genetical trend, polluted environment, changing life style and unhealthy food habits were the main causes of the this chronic inflammatory disease. The expert said that certain presertives containing in cooked packed food ware also spreading the disease.

He elaborated that chest tightness, short breathing and continuous cough were among its symptoms. “Thought complete eradication of asthma is not possible, however it can be managed successfully,” he maintained. Dr Mukhtar said that asthma patient could live a normal life through in time, accurate and constant treatmnet. He underlined the need of liaison with doctors, balanced diet and adoption of preventive measures for it effective management.

Prof Arshad Javed in his concluding remarks lauded the role of the chest society for creating awareness and conducting research about chest diseases.

He informed the society has frame guidelines for controlling chest related disease. “Even world Health bodies have acknowledged the contribution of the society” He remarked.