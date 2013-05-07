SYDNEY: Chris Brown has seemingly confirmed he has split from on-off girlfriend Rihanna. The rapper gave an exclusive interview to Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday and said he wanted to “see as many girls as possible“ at his scheduled birthday party in Las Vegas. Brown told the 2DayFM breakfast show presenters: “I actually have three birthday parties scheduled: one in LA, one in Vegas, and one in New York, so we can go ahead and have fun, and I’m just trying to have the best time and basically celebrate with all my fans and all the people that’s in the club and the parties.” –DSWhen asked what the best present he could receive would be, Brown said peace of mind, but added: “You know, I’m 24, I’m going to be in Las Vegas, so I really want to see as many girls as possible.” DS