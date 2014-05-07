NEW DELHI - Pakistan has sought enhanced security from India, after receiving threats to its establishments and diplomats in the country, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

Official sources in India confirmed that the Pakistan High Commission has received ?letters in the past few days threatening to harm Pakistan officials.

Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner to India has raised the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Tuesday.

Pakistan has demanded thorough investigation into the matter. It conveyed to India diplomatically that it was New Delhi’s responsibility to ensure the security of Pakistan High Commission and all its diplomats and other staff.

There was no confirmation about who sent the letters threatening to harm Pakistani diplomats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has demanded of Indian authorities to thoroughly investigate the letters to find out who sent them to Pakistan High Commission.

Islamabad also told India that it was incumbent on New Delhi to provide foolproof security to Pakistan High Commission, its establishments, diplomats, and other staff.