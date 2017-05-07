LOS ANGELES-Britney Spears’ ‘Slave 4 U’ costume is on sale for $1 million.

The risqué outfit - which Britney wore to perform the song at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards - has been put up for sale on internet auction site eBay, along with six of the star’s other iconic outfits.

Dana Proctor, who started her collection in 2003 after Britney auctioned off some of her outfits, will include an authenticity certificate with the items and wants to sell them all together for a total of $1 million.

Proctor wrote on the eBay listing: ‘’I’ve collected theses outfits since 2003 when Britney auctioned them off.

‘’These are arguably the most iconic costumes in music history. Britney is ending her Piece of me show in Vegas at the end of the year, and with this being her 9th album, it wouldn’t surprise me if she retires after 18 years (just my thoughts).’’

The seller also included a list of the items for sale, explaining when Britney wore them. Proctor wrote: ‘’Overprotected (Darkchild Remix)- Music Video Levi’s Chaps paired with Lonely Live from Las Vegas -Dream Within A Dream tour top, 2008- VMA custom Versace Atillier Dress, Slave 4 U- 2001 VMA Performance, Slave 4 U- Music Video, Me Against the Music- Music Video (feat. Madonna), Oops/Crazy -Dream Within a Dream Tour, Superbowl Performance (with Aerosmith) (sic).’’ When asked what size the shoes included in the sale are, Proctor wrote: ‘’They are all custom designed for Britney. No attached sizes. I estimate they would be between an XS to Small. Perfectly fit a mannequin. Boots are approximately a size 7.’’