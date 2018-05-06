Share:

OKARA-Two minor girls were sexually assaulted in separate incidents occurred in different areas of the district the other day.

According to police, 12-year-old girl student was lured into rape on her way to school. The police said that 12-year-old Najma Bibi, daughter of Rab Nawaz of village 54/2L was going to school. On the way, the suspect identified as Asif, son of Hammad Ali lured the girl into going with him on the pretext that her father had an accident and was lying in hospital. The girl went with him on motorcycle but he took her to a house where he raped her. Later, he escaped, leaving the girl behind. The girl reached home and informed her parents about the incident. The Okara Saddr Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Another incident, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in village 18/1AL. The girl (S) was going for labour with her mother Bashiran Bibi, wife Muhammad Ashraf. In the fields, the girl lagged a bit behind her mother due which a man identified as Faisal, son of Ramzan, resident of village 17/1AL, overpowered her girl and dragged into sugarcane crop where he raped her. The alarms raised by the girl alerted people around who rushed for rescue. The rapist, however, succeeded in fleeing the scene while the girl was rushed to the hospital. The police have registered a case and started raids for arrest of the accused.