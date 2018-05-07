Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sindh will face stern Wapda challenge in the final of 17th National Women Netball Championship 2018, as defending champions Sindh and Wapda won their respective semifinals played here at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

The men’s semifinals will be played on late Sunday night. Wapda will take on HEC in the first semifinal, while Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have to face Police in the second semifinal. The ladies final will be played today (Monday) at 5pm, while prior to the final, the third position match will be played between HEC and Punjab. Federal Secretary Planning Division Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

In the first semifinal played between Sindh and Punjab, Sindh ladies dominated the proceedings and kept Punjab girls under enormous pressure right from the start. The Punjab girls were enjoying overwhelming crowd support, but all the noise, support and cheering were not enough to inspire Punjab team.

Sindh players Qurat-ul-Aian, Nayab Razia, Sakina Modi, Humaira Huma, Hina Rafique and Yusra played sheet anchor role in their team’s triumph and destroyed Punjab 31-6. Sindh management made key changes in the later stage of the match, keeping sights on the final, otherwise, the difference of the goals could have been higher.

In the second semifinal, Wapda had to face stiff resistance before overcoming spirited Higher Education Commission, who played out their hearts but could not upset Wapda and had to settle for a very close 22-17. Ume Laila, Kulsoom, Rizwana and Sherish Nawaz played out of their skins for the winners.