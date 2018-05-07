Share:

MIRPURKHAS - PPP MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur has said that drought-like situation has been created in lower Nara Canal command area comprising Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar districts since last 4 months after declining the water level in River Indus.

Chili and cotton crops could not be sowed even drinking water was not available in tail end subdivisions of Nara Canal causing great hardships for the locals.

He was addressing a press conference held here on Sunday at deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas residence while ex PPP senator Seth Hari Ram Kishori Lal, MPA Noor Ahmed Bhurgari, deputy commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon, director Nara Canal area water board Amjad Dawich and XEN Jamrao Canal Naeem Memon were also present on the occasion.

Mir Munawar further said that we had been deprived of irrigation water but in such condition we were making efforts to improve the irrigation system by strictly implementing on the rotation programme as now 9,400 cusec water was being released in head of the Nara Canal but required water quantity was not reaching in tail areas. He said that we held a meeting with irrigation department officers to discuss the present condition and he hoped that water level in River Indus will be improved.

The PPP MNA said that abadgars of various areas took to the streets against water shortage. He said that efforts were being made to supply water to tail abadgar by strictly implementing the rotation programme and concerned officers had been directed to take legal action against those found involved in water theft.

In reply to a question, he admitted that various influential landlords were involved in water theft and they have no link with PPP while administration was asked to take action against them. The MNA said that through deputy commissioner, we had demanded the government to hand over the irrigation system here to Rangers to ensure stopping the water theft.

On this occasion director Nara Canal Amjad Dawich said that in past 170,000 acres land of Rohri Canal was transferred to Nara Canal but its irrigation water was not yet provided to Nara Canal as a result tail areas are facing water shortage. In reply to a question, he admitted that Rohri Canal was getting more water than Nara Canal however we were making efforts to ensure reaching the water till tail abadgar also in tail subdivisions of the Nara Canal command area including Digri, Jhuddo, Naokot, Samaro, Kunri, Kot Ghulam Muhammad etc.

600 illegal pumping machines installed

Former PPP senator Hari Ram Kishori Lal claimed that over 600 heavy illegal pumping machines installed near Khairpur at the banks of the Nara Canal involved in open water theft and administration was away to take legal action against them and their operation had caused 75 percent consuming the water of Nara Canal.

He was talking to this scribe here on Sunday. He further said that in past a committee was formed to visit the site and submit the report regarding over 600 illegal pumping machines but to no avail. He demanded the Sindh chief minister to take notice of above illegal pumping machines and stop their illegal function of water stealing openly to ensure proper water supply in tail end areas of Nara Canal command area and also deployed there Rangers to stop water theft.