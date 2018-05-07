Share:

Alonso wins first race in Endurance C’ship

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS - Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso won the Six Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, his first race in the World Endurance Championship, on Saturday driving a Toyota TS050 Hybrid. The Spaniard shared the driving with Kazuki Nakajima of Japan and the Swiss Sebastien Buemi. Alonso has been given permission by his F1 team McLaren to compete in six rounds of the world endurance championship, including the flagship 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Last year the Spaniard missed the Monaco Grand Prix to compete in the Indianapolis 500 as part of his dream of winning motor sport's Triple Crown of Monaco, the Indy 500 and Le Mans. The 2005 and 2006 F1 champion is sixth in the Formula One drivers' standings after four races for McLaren after a seventh-place finish in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.–AFP

Park Sang-hyun wins Maekyung Open

SEOUL - South Korean golfer Park Sang-hyun on Sunday clinched victory at the Asian Tour's GS Caltex Maekyung Open for the second time after beating compatriot Chang Yi-keun in a nail-biting playoff. Park went head-to-head with fellow South Koreans Chang and Hwang Jung-gon, together with India's Gaganjeet Bhullar, after all four closed the final round at a one-under-par 283 at the Namseoul Country Club in Seongnam city. Bhullar fell with a bogey at the first playoff hole before world number 141 Hwang was eliminated on the second with a poorly-played putt -- leaving Park and Chang with a final showdown at the 18th fairway. World number 214 Park played par in the third round, narrowly defeating Chang who hit a bogey, to give him the win and a cash prize of 200 million won ($186,480).–AFP

National Challenge Cup 2018

LAHORE - Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) booked berth in the PFF National Challenge Cup 2018 semifinals after beating Asia Ghee Mills (AGM) in the fourth and last quarterfinal played at KPT Stadium on Sunday. PCCA team was provided lead in 12th minute of the match when its forward Zaid Umer scored a field goal but their lead couldn’t last long as AGM replied well by scoring a counter goal. AGM’s midfielder Sajid Ali kicked the ball into the net in 14th minute. At half time the score was 1-1, which remained the same until PCAA forward Noman scored second goal for his team in 66th minute to provide his team 2-1 win over AGM. Both the teams especially PCAA FC comprised of young talent, who performed excellently throughout the event despite their maiden appearance in the event.–Staff Reporter

Pakistani players excel in Asian Snooker

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani players excelled on inaugural day of the 34th Asian Snooker Championship 2018 by winning their opening round matches with only exception of Majid Ali in Tabriz, Iran on Sunday. In the first match of the day, M Bilal thrashed Iraqi Muneeb Al-Juboori 4-0. Bilal won the first frame 49-13, took second 84-42, third 55-43 and fourth 82-30. Former national champion Babar Masih thumped Iranian Alireza khodaparest 4-0. Babar took the first frame 90-36, second 66-16 with break of 58, third 69-13 and fourth frame 73-40. Iraqi Alijalil Ali beat M Majid Ali 4-0, winning 57-44, 67-36, 74-0, 77-39. Former world champion M Asif beat Qatri Abdul Mohsin 4-1. Asif won first frame 106-0 with 89 break, took second 70-17, third 85-5, lost fourth 53-62 and won fifth 87-26.–Staff Reporter

Millat Club crowned ICA C’ship champions

ISLAMABAD – Minnows Millat Club crowned the ICA Championship 2018 East Zone champions after defeating Lucky Star in the final played here at the Bhutto Cricket Ground on Sunday. Due to heavy rain and wet outfield, the match wasn’t played. Later, it was decided to decide the match on toss. Both the skippers were standing in the middle of the pitch when the umpire tossed the coin and it was Arsalan not only won the toss but also the zonal champions title. Arsalan attributed the victory to Millat Club patron-in-chief Chaudhry Ajmal Sabir, mentor Malik Hassan Asghar and head coach Azhar Ayub Khan, who are always a source of great inspiration for all the six clubs, who practise at Bhutto Ground.–Staff Reporter