Rawalpindi - Arrangements are being finalized to hold Ramadan Sasta Bazaars and profiteers and hoarders would be dealt with very sternly. Chairing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal said that the availability of all commodities would be ensured in such bazaars. Special directives have also been issued to display the rate lists of all commodities with phone numbers of those in charge of the bazaars.

The Ramadan bazaar would provide good quality articles on affordable rates, vegetables and fruits would be available at subsidised rates. Each bazaar would also have a control room with separate waiting places,water and fan facilities.