HAFIZABAD-large number of political workers belonging to different political parties, especially the PML-N, flanked by social activists strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal on Sunday.

The protesting political workers took to streets in different areas of the district as soon as they heard about the attack on the minister. They condemned the incident, describing it as cowardly and a plot to intimidate the PML-N ahead of general elections.

They questioned the security arrangements at the public meeting where the minister attacked, asking the police high-up to ensure foolproof security for political, especially during public meetings. They demanded deterrent punishment for the accused and expressed their anger and grief over the sad incident.

They also called on all the political parties to avoid hate speeches in order to create healthy and congenial atmosphere before the upcoming general elections.