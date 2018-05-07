Share:

LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday criticised his political rivals accusing them of doing power politics in the name of masses.

Addressing party workers in Lahore, the PPP leader labeled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan as “power-hungry” politicians who were least bothered about the problems facing the people.

Bilawal also said that his political opponents had no ideology to follow.

“Only the PPP is a party with an ideology and which does politics of issues unlike other parties which have no ideology at all,” he remarked.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said that he was not a man of principles as he kept changing his stance every fortnight.

He also accused him of harming democracy and the State institutions throughout his political carrier.

Mocking at the 11-points announced by the PTI chief Imran Khan at a political gathering in Lahore, the PPP Chairman said that it was only a month ahead of the elections that he had come to know about the existence of issues other than the corruption.

He observed that PTI chief should have implemented the 11-points manifesto in the KP province where his party was in power for the last five years. “Why has he not introduced uniform education system there”, he asked.

Castigating the PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, he said that he [Shehbaz] had initiated a new “drama” these days. “While Nawaz Sharif and his daughter are hurling abuses [at the Army and the judiciary’, Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, is seeking apologies from them”. he added.

Bilawal alleged that Shehbaz Sharif had lied to the people that he had saved Rs 400 billion by excavating iron from the Chinniot district.

“We will answer you to every lie you speak with the people.” he said, adding, that PPP government had set up seven hospitals in Sindh for cardiac treatment of patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Aitzaz Ahsan addressed Mian Nawaz Sharif by stating that his younger brother (Shehbaz Sharif) was making arrangements for him for his anticipated stay in Adiala prison.

Also, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to visit Mandi Bahauddin on Monday (today).

He will address party workers at Malakwal and Mangat in connection with party’s membership campaign.