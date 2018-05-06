Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Blake Lively has refollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. The 30-year-old actress unfollowed her husband earlier this week, when she removed all the posts from her page and decided to only follow 36 accounts, each belonging to different people named Emily Nelson. And Ryan joked it was the first step to kicking him out of their marital home. Asked on Nova radio show 'Smallzy's Surgery' how he felt about the social media snub, Ryan, 41, quipped: ''Yeah, she did. Very sad about that.''It stings. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest.



''Absolutely terrible.''

However, Blake has since returned to Instagram, following her husband and sharing a picture of an outfit she wore last month, while joking that social media has ''taken my chill''.