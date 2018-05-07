Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that the bus rapid transit project will take two more months to complete.

He passed the bug for the delay on the former chief executive officer of the project saying he (CEO) was delaying the work on the project, which led to his sacking.

He said this while talking to the media at Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar on Sunday.

The chief minister said that he had, in the past, directed the CEO umpteenth times to speed up the work on the project but he delayed the work. “Because of the delay, buses will arrive late and the BRT project will be completed in eight months.

He said that Rs29 billion was being spent on the project and Rs6 billion had been allocated for the buses while Rs7 billion had been allocated for the constructed of a parking plaza for the project.

Khattak said that the project was to be completed in six months but because of the CEO and the delay by the railway to hand over land, the project will now be completed in eight months.

The chief minister defended the decision of sacking the BRT CEO saying he ignored repeated reminders by the provincial authorities to meet the deadline.

On an interim set up, the CM said that he has already received a suggestion from the Jammat-e-Islami while he has also met with the opposition leader Maulana Lutf-ur Rehman for the caretaker set up. He said that soon a decision on the interim set up will be taken with the consultation of all opposition and coalition partners.