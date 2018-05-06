Share:

LOS ANGELES-Charlize Theron is still 'suffering' from injuries she sustained shooting 'Atomic Blonde'.

The 42-year-old actress relished the ''challenge'' of working on the 2017 action movie - in which she played a spy who had to find a list of double agents - but she is still in pain after undergoing a number of dental surgery procedures as a result of damage caused during fight scenes.

She said ''I love the physical aspect involved in those kinds of films, although I got pretty banged up in 'Atomic Blonde'. ''I'm still suffering from that.

''I still want to do all kinds of stories but I loved the challenge of doing 'Atomic Blonde' and also producing the film.''

The award-winning actress can next be seen as mother-of-three Marlo in 'Tully' and she drew on her own experiences raising her kids Jackson, six, and August, two, for the role.

She said: ''Being a mother and dealing with all the daily challenges involved in raising children has allowed me to understand much of what Marlo is going through.

''I probably wouldn't have been able to do this film if I hadn't been a mum myself.''